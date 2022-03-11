Instagram launches Creator Lab, a new education portal for creators by creators

Instagram has launched Creator Lab, a new education portal for creators, by creators.

“We’re announcing the Creator Lab, which is programming for creators by creators that we believe in the importance of the creative community,” Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri said in a video.

We believe that they’re pushing culture forward establishing trends, setting new norms, and I said at the beginning of the year, there was going to be a consistent focus of us to do all that we can for the creator community.

As explained by Mosseir, the creator lab is programming created by creators.

“We’ve asked some of our favourite creators to share what they wish they had known when they got started and what they’ve learned along the way through trial and error,” the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform further explained in a blog post.

This is built around three themes.

“First is finding your voice, the expressive side of being a creator the second is building a community which is something that I think a lot of creators don’t focus on enough. And the third is thinking long term specifically with an eye towards the business side of being a creator because at the end of the day, being a creator should be a business.It’s important to us that people can turn their passion into a living long term,” Mosseri explained.

The content will thus focus on finding and refining their voice, improving content, building a loyal following and monetising content to enable creators to set themselves up for a sustainable career.

“We will keep working to add new topics and community programming in the coming months,” Instagram said.