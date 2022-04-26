Instagram launches ‘enhanced tags’ to credit collaborators on Reels

Instagram on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘enhanced tags’ on Reels to enable creators to receive credit for their work.

The enhanced tags feature was launched for the content sharing platform’s Feed section in March. Now also available in its Reels section, it enables users to credit those who have collaborated on their creative content.

"Enhanced tags allow a creator's self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag, so that people can share and view a creator's specific contribution to a photo or video post," Instagram explained in a post.

"And as Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, we’re excited to expand enhanced tags to Reels. Simply put — if you’re a makeup artist, songwriter or another significant collaborator on a post, your contributions will be more visible in the post or Reel," it further added.

Previously, users found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions and photos.

How it works

Here is a step-by-step guide from Instagram on using ‘enhanced tags’:

- Open the Instagram app and tap the (+) in the top right corner

- Create a new Post and tap Next

- Tap Next after making any creative edits

- Tag People after writing a caption

- Select Add Tag and search and select contributors

- Tap on the 'Show Profile' category to display the creator category

- Tap Done

Once a user has added additional tags and details, they can proceed by tapping Share.