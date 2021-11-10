Instagram launches ‘Safe Stree’ and ‘My Kanoon’ to help young people be safe online

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday launched two new safety campaigns for young people.

In a bid to help young people be safe online, Instagram has announced two campaigns — ‘Safe Stree’, which will spread awareness about the safety features available on the platform, and ‘My Kanoon’, which will inform them about the legal rights and protections available to them.

These campaigns will also feature a diverse set of creators, appearing in multilingual content, to help young people across the country, the company said.

‘Safe Stree’

The ‘Safe Stree’ campaign on Instagram has been launched in partnership with Yuvaa, a youth media and insights company and Pink Legal, a platform to understand women’s rights and laws.

The campaign will last for a month and will be carried out in two parts. First, a six-part training programme for creators on ways to build more inclusive spaces online, and second, a content series on Reels, highlighting safety features available for women on Instagram.

A total of 30 reels would be published in this series, by a set of six creators — Amritha Suressh, Poornima Ravi, Antara Naina Roy Majumder, Tanya Appachu, Maitrayanee Mahanta and Samruddhi Patil in their own native languages. This will go live on @weareyuvaa’s Instagram account, as well as the respective creators' Instagram accounts.

‘My Kanoon’

The ‘My Kanoon’ campaign has been launched in partnership with Nyayaa, an open-access legal information platform, and We The Young, a youth media organisation showcasing stories of young Indians. The campaign is aimed at simplifying and explaining the laws to young people.

“Along with Instagram’s safety controls, this will equip them and their caregivers to take informed legal action and interact with justice systems,” Instagram said.

The campaign will last three months and will include over 50 pieces of short and long-form content by young content creators on topics ranging from online violence, bullying and harassment to child sexual abuse and children in conflict with the Law.

Nyaaya will provide the research and technical support while We The Young will work with content creators to produce engaging video content. The content will go live on @wetheyoungindia’s and @nyaayaorg’s Instagram accounts.

Creating awareness

Madhu Sirohi, Head of Policy Programs and Outreach, Facebook India, said, “Young people in India use Instagram to safely express themselves. While we continue to innovate with our product, we also wanted to create awareness locally about the way our community can feel safe online.”

“With ‘Safe Stree’ and ‘My Kanoon’, we’re respectively doing that, by scaling awareness about our safety features, and informing young people about the rights and protections available to them under the law. We’re thankful to our partners — Yuvaa and Pink Legal, and Nyayaa and We The Young — for their partnership in this endeavour,” added Sirohi.

Users can follow #SafeStreeOnInstagram and #MyKanoon respectively, for the latest on both the campaigns.