Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Instagram Lite app users can now view Reels on the app
India is the first country where the feature to view Reels will be available to people.
Instagram has added the ability to view Reels to its Instagram Lite app as part of a new update.
Users will now be able to view Instagram’s short video content format Reels within the app. India is the first country where the feature to view Reels will be available to people.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform began testing the Instagram Lite app in India in December 2020. Instagram Lite is an app that is less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver a fast and reliable Instagram experience to users.
“Early this year there was research conducted in India, to ascertain the attractiveness and comprehension of new products, and one barrier that was observed was the compromised internet experience, as a result of low memory phones and heavy-sized apps,” Instagram had said in an official release.
The app experience is similar to the core Instagram app experience. However, the app did not support some features such as Reels and IGTV creation at launch.
With the latest update, users of the Instagram Lite app in India will be able to view Reels with the Reels tab.
“This feature was expedited for India because of the traction Reels is seeing in India, and the early adoption of the new Instagram Lite app,” Instagram said.
