Instagram removes Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from app stores

A week after announcing its plan to shut down the IGTV app, Instagram has now removed two more from app stores— Hyperlapse and Boomerang.

Instagram launched the timelapse video application Hyperlapse in August 2014 and looping video application Boomerang in October 2015.

Data by Apptopia showcased that Hyperlapse and Boomerang's visibility on app stores before their removal was March 1, 2022. Apptopia's data indicated that Boomerang had a larger install base with 301 million lifetime global downloads compared to Hyperlapse's 23 million.

The software company also noted that Boomerang averagely had 26,000 downloads per day even at the time of removal from the app store. Boomerang was available for download on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store, while Hyperapse was available only on Apple App Store.

Instagram has confirmed it is not removing the Layout app, and the features of Boomerang will continue to be supported in the app. Christine Pai, a spokesperson of Instagram, has said, “We have removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app.”

Pai added, "Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stores." The official also added that Instagram continues to try new ways for users to be creative and have fun.