Instagram reportedly testing image, voice replies for stories

Besides a feature to enable users to respond to stories with an image or a voice message, Instagram is working on a feature to let users share posts using a QR code
Instagram is testing a feature to enable users to respond to stories with an image or voice message, a tweet by software developer Alessandro Paluzzi said.
In February, the social media giant released a feature that allows users to like other users’ stories without reacting to them in the form of a direct message.
A screenshot of the new interface was shared by the developer on Twitter.
The screenshot shared shows that an image and a microphone icon are added to the reply field for users to send images and voice replies along with already existing GIFs.
Another tweet by Paluzzi said that the social media platform is working on a feature to let users share posts using a QR code. The official date of release has not been disclosed yet.
Lately, the social media giant has released some new features including, chronological feed and favourties feed. It has also enabled users to write captions to videos at the tap of a button.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.