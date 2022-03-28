Instagram reportedly testing image, voice replies for stories

Besides a feature to enable users to respond to stories with an image or a voice message, Instagram is working on a feature to let users share posts using a QR code

Instagram is testing a feature to enable users to respond to stories with an image or voice message, a tweet by software developer Alessandro Paluzzi said.

In February, the social media giant released a feature that allows users to like other users’ stories without reacting to them in the form of a direct message.

A screenshot of the new interface was shared by the developer on Twitter.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with images 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mpaDstcZw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

The screenshot shared shows that an image and a microphone icon are added to the reply field for users to send images and voice replies along with already existing GIFs.

Another tweet by Paluzzi said that the social media platform is working on a feature to let users share posts using a QR code. The official date of release has not been disclosed yet.

#Instagram is working on the ability to share posts using a QR code 👀 pic.twitter.com/2RIaCW6ows — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 27, 2022

Lately, the social media giant has released some new features including, chronological feed and favourties feed. It has also enabled users to write captions to videos at the tap of a button.