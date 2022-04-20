Instagram test removes ‘recent’ tab on hashtag pages

Instagram is removing the ‘recent’ tab on hashtag pages for some users as part of a test, the company announced on Twitter.

This comes weeks after Instagram began testing a feature for users to discover and support social movements through hashtags.

For a small group, we're testing more recent and timely content in 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs in hashtags, and removing the 'Recent' tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what's current. pic.twitter.com/nLb6BiFRws — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) April 19, 2022

Currently, when a user selects a hashtag, the page shows content posted under the hashtag in three categories: Top, Recent, and Reels.

Some users will see only the Top and Reels tabs on the hashtag pages. “We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags,” the company said. Instagram further said the effort is to “make hashtags as valuable as possible” for its users, technology news site The Verge reported.

However, some Instagram users are not happy with the change. One of them replied on Twitter, “This is creating more issues out of nowhere. The recent tab is a lot more useful in various scenarios.”

“Would this not only be beneficial for bigger accounts with great engagement? How will small accounts get the opportunity to rank?” another wrote.

According to DownDetector, the application suffered a global outage for a while at around 10.50 pm on Tuesday. There was trouble loading feeds and profiles.

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 10:50 PM IST. https://t.co/BtRLl4Dboa RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 19, 2022

Fundraising tools on Instagram Reels

Instagram is also adding a feature that allows users to create and donate to fundraisers through Reels. Meta announced that the fundraising feature on Reels is available in more than 30 countries and will support donations to more than 1.5 million non-profits.

“The company had not officially announced fundraising in Reels, although some users had early access to the feature,” The Verge reported.

Fundraising 🤝 Reels



It's inspiring to see creators find creative ways to give back — now you can create fundraisers and donate to nonprofits directly in Reels. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tB340WJg7R — Instagram (@instagram) April 19, 2022