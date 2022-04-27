Instagram testing new feature to pin posts to your profile

Instagram will soon let you pin posts to your profile grid. Presently, Instagram allows you to pin stories to your profile. The social media giant is testing a new feature that will work just like Twitter and pinned videos on TikTok, TechCrunch reported.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted the feature in January 2022 and shared a screenshot on Twitter. It looks like Instagram has been working on the feature for a while now.

#Instagram is working on the ability to pin posts in your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/MkQhAXCBp6 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 29, 2022

A Meta spokesperson has confirmed testing the ‘pin posts to profile’ feature. “We’re testing a new feature that lets users feature posts on their profile,” the spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email.

The feature is being tested live with selective users, according to the report. The ability to pin posts to users’ profiles would be a welcome move as it would help them highlight favourite posts on top. Users who have access to the feature will have a ‘Pin to your profile’ option in the three-dot menu next to posts.

Recently, Instagram has removed the ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages for testing purposes.