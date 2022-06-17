Instagram tests full-screen Feed, updated navigation 

Instagram is testing a full screen experience for the Feed, along with an updated navigation bar.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has rolled out the test to a limited number of people.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg while sharing the announcement on his Story, said “photos are still an important part of Instagram,” the platform is working on ways they show up in a full-screen Feed as well.

Users who are part of the test will be able to see videos that are almost entirely full screen as they scroll through the feed. The navigation bar will appear underneath the posts.

They will be able to see the post description as well as the option to like, comment or share the post on top of the picture or video at the bottom, while the Instagram logo and other top buttons will appear on top of the post.

The platform is taking on TikTok with the new immersive feed experience

The platform has been experimenting with full screen photos and videos Last month, it had tested full-screen vertical feeds in ‘home’, where photos and videos take up more of the screen.

“We’re moving Instagram to a place where video is a bigger part of the home experience where the content is more immersive and takes up more of the screen,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri had said in a video posted to social media last month.

“We know the future of video and the future of photos are mobile first. They are 9x16. They are immersive. And so what you’ll see is us testing taller photos and taller videos in your feed,” Mosseri had further explained.