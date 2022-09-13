Instagram tests ‘Repost’ feature

Instagram, powered by Meta, is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users reshare or ‘repost’ public posts without a third party. The latest Instagram feature is similar to Twitter’s retweets and Facebook.

Earlier, users were able to share public posts through DMs or story updates. Instagram now brings an easier way to repost public posts-users can reshare posts by public accounts on the feed.

Matt Navarra, a social media expert, posted a snapshot on Twitter about the new Instagram ‘repost’ feature. Reshared content can be viewed under the ‘Repost Tab.’

Instagram has been working on the ‘repost’ feature since May, according to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. In screenshots shared by him, the repost option is seen under the share menu. In addition, users will also have the option to add their thoughts to the posts they choose to share.

