Instagram is testing a feature that will let users add songs to the photo carousels shared on the platform, a post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed. According to his remark, the feature is already available in a few countries.

Instagram already has a similar feature allowing users to add songs to individual posts.

Besides, the platform is also testing functionality to add music to Notes. Know how to use Instagram Notes feature

Also read: How to share Aadhaar copy from DigiLocker

This comes after the Meta-owned platform launched the functionality to add up to five links in the Instagram bio. Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the time spent by users on Instagram has grown over 24 per cent since the launch of Reels. He stated that the company is looking to integrate generative AI technology in all Meta platforms, including Instagram.

Meanwhile, Meta has tweaked its avatars with new features, adding more physical attributes. The company disclosed that more than one billion avatars have been created across its platforms, including Instagram.