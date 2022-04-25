Instagram tests ‘Templates’ feature for Reels

Instagram is testing Templates, a feature that will allow creators of Reels to use formats from other videos on the platform. It is currently available to select beta users. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the feature and told TechCrunch, “We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel.”

The marketing manager and influencer Josephine Hill shared a screenshot of the feature on Twitter. “The feature allows users to replace the clips with your own, and it will match the timestamps of the template reel,” Hill wrote on Twitter. According to a TechCrunch report, users would be able to swap their own clips into preset frames and add audio as well.

Instagram REELS announced a new feature! "Use as template" allows user to replace the clips with your own and it will match the time stamps of the template reel. Let me know what you think of this feature. Does this make you want to create more reels? pic.twitter.com/rLMJAX89jG — Jo Millie (@JosephineMedia) March 26, 2022

The feature was earlier spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in January.

Instagram recently announced the removal of the ‘recent’ tab from its hashtag page. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, its head Adam Mosseri said adding hashtags to posts will not likely help users get more views. “I would not try and think of hashtags as a way to try and get more distribution,” he said.