Instagram to “double down” on videos; to focus more on messaging and creators in 2022

The meta owned photos sharing platform, Instagram to double down on videos in 2022. In a video message, Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri has made a note that the platform will double down on video and focus more on Reels in 2022. He said that “our focus on reels consolidate our video formats and build new creative tools and control giving people ways to shape Instagram into what’s best for them”.

Instagram have been making changes in reels in recent months, and the app has brought many updates. In 2022, the main focus is to change Instagram and build new creative tools. “We are going to double down our focus on video, we are no longer just a video sharing app. We are going to consolidate all our video formats around reels and continue to grow the product”, he added in the video message.

Additionally, Instagram will also focus on Messaging and not only going to double down the work on control but also expand around more transparency, added Mosseri.

Instagram will also focus on creators, “we are going to focus on creators, there will also be a number of new creator monetization products which are the ways to help creators make a living on our platform”, he added.

Mosseri also highlighted some features introduced like sensitive content control with the ability to hide like counts and hidden DM’s. Earlier, the platform has rolled out a new feature that allows users to reply with reels on comments.