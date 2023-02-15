Instagram will discontinue its live shopping feature from March 16. This comes after the platform announced the removal of the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen.

The company announced that other live broadcasting features remain unaffected, including the ability to schedule a live broadcast, invite guests to join the live event, and hold a live Q&A.

TechCrunch reported that Instagram users could no longer tag products while live-streaming, an ability broadly available to businesses and creators in the US since 2020.

“Beginning on March 16, 2023, you will no longer be able to tag products in live broadcasts on Instagram. This change will help us focus on products and features that provide the most value to our users,” the company said in a blog post.

The feature allowed users to tag products in their live broadcasts. Nevertheless, users can set up and run their sales on the platform as Instagram will continue to invest in shopping experiences for people and businesses across feeds, stories, Reels, and ads.

