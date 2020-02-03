Instagram to get Messenger-like emoji reactions feature for Instagram DMs

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Instagram to get Messenger-like emoji reactions feature for Instagram DMs
Instagram - Reuters
Instagram - Reuters
After Twitter, Instagram could soon release reactions for Instagram Direct Messages.
The feature will let users send reactions to Instagram Messages similar to those currently available on Facebook’s Messenger app.
The feature was discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) who posted a demo of the same on her Twitter account.
“Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages. Currently, “non-employees can only see the reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days,” Wong tweeted.
The news was confirmed by Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager Alexandru Voica(@alexvoica) who also shared the tweet on his account.
Wong further mentioned that although she had just made the discovery, the social media platform had been working on the feature since October 2019.
“Although it’s true that Instagram has recently started testing DM reactions internally with employees, Instagram has been working on it since late October 2019, about a week after I tweeted about Twitter working on DM Reactions,” Wong said.
Wong had earlier been able to reverse-engineer Twitter’s latest feature as well before it was released.
The micro-blogging platform the following suit after Facebook’s reactions features for DM had recently released its latest feature allowing users to send emoji reactions for direct messages on Twitter.
The key difference between Twitter emoji reactions and the of Facebook’s is that the platform has replaced the heart eyes and angry emoji with that of heart and fire reaction options according to a report by Entrepreneur India.
Facebook's upcoming security feature
Facebook is also working on a security feature for its Android app by enabling users to create a security key support through FIDO2 with on-device biometrics.
Voica confirmed the news with clarification regarding the collection of biometric data. Facebook would not be collecting any bio-metrics data but will increase account security using the key.
“Great find! We’re always testing new ways to help people strengthen their account security. For this authentication feature, we would not collect any biometrics and only receive confirmation from the device that the person logging in is the person who registered the key,” Voica had said.
As for the Instagram DM reactions, the feature is still being tested. There has been no update in terms of when the social media platform would be rolling out this feature.
SHARE