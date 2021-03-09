Social Media

Instagram to integrate reels into Facebook social network

Bloomberg | Updated on March 09, 2021

Instagram said it would give a small number of creators in India the option to share their short video clips on Facebook Inc.’s main social network.

Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing app, will promote some users’ Instagram Reels, short video clips with augmented-reality effects, in the news feed of the main blue app. Separately, Facebook is also renaming its own short-form video product, “Reels on Facebook.”

This is the latest example of Facebook copying the ideas of smaller rivals like TikTok and Snap Inc. and using the reach of its social network to promote these new services.

The world’s largest social media company is also integrating products from Instagram as the Federal Trade Commission, and other regulators pursue antitrust complaints that seek to unwind Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging service.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 09, 2021
social media
Instagram
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.