Meta-owned Instagram announced on Tuesday that it will simplify its in-app navigation for users in a major design revamp.

In a Help Center post, the social media giant said that from February, its navigation panel at the bottom of the app will show the shortcut for creating content in the center. The ‘Compose’ button is currently situated in the upper right corner, next to the ‘Direct Message’ option. It will replace the position of the Instagram Reels button, which will be shifted to the right of ‘Compose’.

Also read: How to report an Instagram Story

The post also said the Shop tab will be completely removed from the navigation bar, but stated that users will still be able to set up and run shops as Instagram continues to invest in “shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads, and more.”

Instagram Shopping, however, is only available to businesses in select markets. Indian businesses, which did not update their account to comply with Instagram’s business eligibility criteria by January 31, 2022, were not eligible for Shop features. Instagram also stated that it is unable to support new Indian businesses, and does not list India as a supported market for Shopping.

Also read: Instagram: How to add alt text to posts

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit