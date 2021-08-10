Instagram to test ads in Shops tab: Report

Instagram is planning to test a new advertising product by putting ads on Instagram Shops, as per reports.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform had introduced the Shops tab last year as part of the social media major’s efforts to further delve into the e-commerce space.

It will now be testing ads as either a single image or in a carousel format in the platform, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

Mobile-only feature

Like its other advertising products, Ads in Instagram Shop will have an auction-based model, the company said, as per the report. As Shops is a mobile-only feature, the ads will only appear on mobile.

Only select advertisers in the US will have access to the feature at first as it begins to test the ads in order to gauge consumer sentiment for the same.

Earlier, Instagram officially rolled out ads for Reels, its new short-video format introduced last year. It had also begun testing sticker ads enabling users to include stickers in their stories advertising a product.