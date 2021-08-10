Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Instagram to test ads in Shops tab: Report
Like its other advertising products, this too will have an auction-based model
Instagram is planning to test a new advertising product by putting ads on Instagram Shops, as per reports.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform had introduced the Shops tab last year as part of the social media major’s efforts to further delve into the e-commerce space.
Instagram working on the ability to let users create posts from its web platform: Report
It will now be testing ads as either a single image or in a carousel format in the platform, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.
Mobile-only feature
Like its other advertising products, Ads in Instagram Shop will have an auction-based model, the company said, as per the report. As Shops is a mobile-only feature, the ads will only appear on mobile.
Digital marketing space will surpass other mainstream channels of advertising: Ajit Mohan
Only select advertisers in the US will have access to the feature at first as it begins to test the ads in order to gauge consumer sentiment for the same.
Earlier, Instagram officially rolled out ads for Reels, its new short-video format introduced last year. It had also begun testing sticker ads enabling users to include stickers in their stories advertising a product.
