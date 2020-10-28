Instagram users can now go live for up to 4 hours

Instagram on Tuesday announced new updates for the Live feature.

Users will now be able to go live for up to four hours on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform. Previously, users were able to go Live for 60 minutes at a stretch.

Users will now be able to see a ‘Live Archive’ option along with their Story Archive and Post Archive options within Archive, where these videos will be stored for 30 days. They will be able to save their Live video from the archive. These videos will be automatically deleted after 30 days.

Apart from this, Instagram will also start showing Live videos within the Explore tab.

The social media major announced the updates on its official Twitter account.

“3 updates about Live You can now go Live for up to 4 hours You can save your Lives for 30 days before they delete You’ll start seeing a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives,” Instagram tweeted from its official account.

Instagram has recently introduced a range of new features to Live to boost monetisation for creators.

Earlier this month, it expanded its feature that lets users purchase fan badges directly from Live to more countries.