Meta-owned Instagram is working on a subscription feature similar to Twitter Blue. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered words like paid, blue, and badge are visible in Instagram’s code snippets, a feature that could be launched soon.

As per reports, there is no official information if Meta will launch the feature.

Paluzzi previously spotted a number of Instagram features before launch, including the in-app scheduling tool and the QR code sharing features. TechCrunch quoted in its report that the platform confirmed smaller tests or prototypes when discovered. The company did not comment on the paid verification feature.

This comes after the platform recently launched a dynamic profile picture feature. It lets users set both an image and an avatar as their profile photo.

