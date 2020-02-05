Instagram’s latest feature lets users reply to Instagram stories with GIFs

Instagram users can now reply to stories using GIFs according to the social media platform’s latest update.

“PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories using @GIPHY GIFs! Update your app to try it,” the photo-sharing app tweeted from its official account on Wednesday.

Instagram had already integrated GIPHY with its stories where users can post animated GIFs directly to their stories. The new feature lets users reply to other users’ stories with GIFs.

Currently, users can reply to Instagram stories using different emojis.

Instagram had already enabled a GIPHY’s direct integration with Instagram DMs back in 2018 where users were able to send animated GIFs to other users in a chat. The feature gives users access to GIPHY's vast library of animations that they can send as a reply to an Instagram story.

Apart from this, the Facebook-owned social media platform is also working on other features to update its app.

App researcher and Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) had discovered that the company was working on a feature that enabled users to send emoji reactions on Instagram direct messages similar to the current chat feature on Facebook Manager. The news was confirmed by Facebook’s Tech Comms manager Alaenxdru Voica.

“Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages. Currently, “non-employees can only see the reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days,” Wong had tweeted.

According to the social media platform’s official website, Instagram currently has over 1 billion monthly active users. Over 500 million accounts use Instagram stories every day.