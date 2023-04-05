Elon Musk took a dig at Meta-owned Instagram in one of his recent tweets. The Twitter chief criticised Instagram for allowing unrestricted sign-ups and claimed that its users have an iQ level below 100.

Musk’s claim does not seem to have a factual basis, nor did he provide any explanation for his claim. “They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an account on Instagram,” he said on Twitter

They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an account on Instagram — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2023

Following his tweet, one of his followers commented that Musk should introduce an IQ limit feature for Twitter.

This comes after Musk changed the Twitter bird logo with a doge meme. Logging on to the Twitter web, users will observe a new Twitter logo of Kabosy, the Shiba Inu that inspired the Doge meme. Musk also announced that all the legacy accounts on the platform will lose their blue checkmarks starting April 1, 2023.

