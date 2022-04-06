Koo launches voluntary self-verification for all users

Indian social media platform Koo has launched voluntary self-verification feature, which allows users to self-verify their profile using their government ID card.

A visible marker in the form of a green tick will identify an account as being self-verified. Koo is the first ‘Significant Social Media Intermediary’ to enable this feature in accordance with Rule 4(7) the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Users enter the Government-ID number, enter the OTP, and on successful authentication, get self-verified with a green tick in their profile. The validation process is carried out by government-authorised third-parties. Koo said, it will not store any information during the process. The company said voluntary self-verification will hopefully result in curbing online misinformation, hate speech, abuse and bullying.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO, Koo, said, “Koo is at the forefront of promoting trust and safety on social media. We are very proud to be the first social media platform in the world to launch a Voluntary Self-Verification system. Users can get self-verified in less than 30 seconds through our safe and secure verification process. This is a huge step towards lending greater authenticity to users and promoting responsible behaviour on the platform. Most social media only give this power to some accounts. Koo is the first platform that has now empowered every user to have the same privilege.”

The Koo App was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English. The Koo app is said to have over 30 million downloads.