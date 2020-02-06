LinkedIn’s CEO Jeff Weiner steps down

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
LinkedIn’s CEO Jeff Weiner steps down
bl14_hykvk_Link+BL14_IT_WEINER.jpg.jpg
bl14_hykvk_Link+BL14_IT_WEINER.jpg.jpg
LinkedIn Chief Executive Officer Jeff Weiner is stepping down from the helm of the Microsoft Corp-backed company. Weiner has declared his plans of stepping down as CEO to assume the role of Executive Chairman at LinkedIn. He will now focus on “increasing diversity and inclusion in the LinkedIn networks”.
Weiner, who transformed LinkedIn from being a job-search company to a global social network for professional users, will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, effective from June 1.
Weiner extended heartfelt thanks to the community members and employees in an email and a post on LinkedIn and wrote: “Thank you for everything you've done to help manifest our vision to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce.”
The journey so far…
Weiner, 49, was hired by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman in 2008. Weiner brought Roslansky later that year and the two changed the face of the social-networking site. They made a basic job board where resumes were posted to what it is today — a global social networking site for professionals and a big resource for employment opportunities.
Their combined effort helped LinkedIn increase its revenue to more than $7.5 billion in the trailing 12 months from $78 million, the company said. Membership rose from 33 million to almost 675 million. Weiner assisted the company through its initial public offering and the acquisition by Microsoft for $26 billion in 2016.
“The company’s mission and vision become indistinguishable from your own true north, helping you find even greater clarity and sense of purpose,” read Weiner’s post on LinkedIn.
He further added that the realisation of the company’s objectives transcends the creation of shareholder value and positively impacts the world at a scale beyond your wildest imagination.
SHARE