LinkedIn’s CEO Jeff Weiner steps down

LinkedIn Chief Executive Officer Jeff Weiner is stepping down from the helm of the Microsoft Corp-backed company. Weiner has declared his plans of stepping down as CEO to assume the role of Executive Chairman at LinkedIn. He will now focus on “increasing diversity and inclusion in the LinkedIn networks”.

Weiner, who transformed LinkedIn from being a job-search company to a global social network for professional users, will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, effective from June 1.

Weiner extended heartfelt thanks to the community members and employees in an email and a post on LinkedIn and wrote: “Thank you for everything you've done to help manifest our vision to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce.”

The journey so far…

Weiner, 49, was hired by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman in 2008. Weiner brought Roslansky later that year and the two changed the face of the social-networking site. They made a basic job board where resumes were posted to what it is today — a global social networking site for professionals and a big resource for employment opportunities.

Their combined effort helped LinkedIn increase its revenue to more than $7.5 billion in the trailing 12 months from $78 million, the company said. Membership rose from 33 million to almost 675 million. Weiner assisted the company through its initial public offering and the acquisition by Microsoft for $26 billion in 2016.

“The company’s mission and vision become indistinguishable from your own true north, helping you find even greater clarity and sense of purpose,” read Weiner’s post on LinkedIn.

He further added that the realisation of the company’s objectives transcends the creation of shareholder value and positively impacts the world at a scale beyond your wildest imagination.



