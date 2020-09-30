Location-based social network Public App raises $35 million

Public App, a location-based social network, has raised $35 million in funding from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners.

“With more than 50 million active users and over 1 million videos being created every month on the app, Public aims to connect the local communities of Bharat and become the one stop solution for all their local needs,” Public App founder and CEO Azhar Iqubal said.

Public App, a social network for everything local (local updates and happenings to local commerce, jobs and classifieds), will use the funding to scale up tech infrastructure, content offerings and employee base, it said in a statement.

The company was launched by Inshorts, an English news aggregator, in April 2019 and is available in all major Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi.