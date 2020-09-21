Malayalam OTT platform ‘Koode’ launched

Koode, meaning “With You” is Malayalam’s first independent OTT platform from the house of Studio Mojo, the team which launched India’s first OTT platform iStream.com

“Koode comes with a vision of helping Keralites around the world discover content that is close to their hearts. We are bringing together ‘share-compelling’ and ‘like-attracting’ content by building a network of leading content creators and influencers in Malayalam,” says Radhakrishnan Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of Studio Mojo.

Koode will offer an independent platform to talented young creators in the digital space. “We have a team of experts – a team of senior writers and script writers, who are helping us in identifying new talent. We will help these creators in their content production, scale them up and make brands out of them,” says Radhakrishnan.

Two-pronged approach

In terms of content strategy, Koode will pursue a two-pronged approach - creating original programming with this bunch of creators and curating content from other social media platforms.

Radhakrishnan says, “there is so much content available on YouTube that very often high quality and deserving content may go unnoticed. Our panel of experts, encompassing a team of senior writers and script writers in Malayalam, will help us in identifying talented content creators and curate top-notch content from YouTube and other platforms on Koode. We will make discovery of good and credible content an easier process.”

Koode’s marketing team will also help these creators connect to brands to build their reach and monetise it, making the app free. Additionally, Koode will have a pay per view model for movies and premium programming soon.

Studio Mojo is one of the country’s leading digital media networks, managing digital assets and YouTube channels for leading TV networks like Sony, India Today, Network 18, ABP, India TV etc. They are also one of the leading distributors of south Indian movies on leading OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.