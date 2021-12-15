Messaging apps will take over online commerce: Gupshup CEO

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Messaging apps will take over online commerce: Gupshup CEO
Conversational AI unicorn Gupshup looking to offer pre-created templates or features packaged for different business needs
As WhatsApp for Business gathers steam in India, conversational AI unicorn Gupshup is looking to offer pre-created templates or features packaged for different business needs, depending on the industries and use cases. “Messaging apps offering end-to-end commerce will soon become a major trend,” Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup told BusinessLine.
Rightly so, with businesses like Upstox and Uber now letting customers open a Demat account to apply for IPOs and booking a cab over WhatsApp — all without needing to open or download a separate app.
The add-on features of Gupshup will come with automated back-end technology to handle customer interactions and queries, without human intervention, Sheth said. Gupshup has been one of the largest providers of business connectivity and bots over WhatsApp in India. The new offering will be available not just in India, but also other geographies like Brazil, Mexico, Africa and the Middle East, where the company has been active.
Pre-creating templates
“We are trying to pre-create some of these templates and journeys, which businesses can deploy quickly. This also makes it easier for us as well, as we don’t have to do custom develop for everyone. Even though every business is different, they have similar use cases. Wherever we can find patterns, we are creating these packages targeting different verticals and requirements,” Sheth said.
The templates and packages will further cater to the services needed by the business, such as commerce, customer support or just for marketing. For instance, a kirana shop will need a catalogue, a restaurant would need a menu, a salon would need an appointment booking feature, and a clothing store would need the ability for conversation while shopping.
Gupshup’s clients in India include Oyo, Ola, Flipkart, BYJU’s, Zomato, Paytm, Citibank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Jio and LinkedIn, to name a few.
“This is going to be a much bigger trend. WhatsApp is doing great work in terms of adding features to enable commerce. Recently, they added commerce capabilities like a catalogue of products and a shopping cart. There’s a lot of infrastructure work going on, and it’s going to be a long-term road map for WhatsApp,” Sheth said.
Messaging apps rule
Sheth believes similar to the trend in China, of one messaging app becoming a super app for all needs like WeChat, India will soon see a similar trend. Messaging apps anyway see way more engagement on a daily basis than any particular banking, travel or entertainment app.
“WhatsApp is not going to be the last one. I can guarantee you that, one month from now, we’ll be talking about Instagram doing the same thing. Messaging apps are getting richer and businesses are building chatbots and conversational experiences over these apps. And depending on what they are catering to, users can pick the messaging app they prefer,” he added.
For instance, if a user following a fashion influencer on Instagram liked a particular outfit they are wearing, the user will be able to shop for the trends immediately, without having to leave the app.
He, however, adds a caveat, saying, “WhatsApp is also conscious that their app should not be overrun by a whole bunch of business services. WhatsApp is going to be very careful about allowing only a few high engagement businesses.”
And at the same time, given that the back-end data and conversations will still remain with the businesses and encrypted between them and customers; and not in control of WhatsApp, they will be able to provide more personalised experiences without being too dependent on the messaging app.
Separately, WhatsApp in India has been working towards providing customer facing digital store fronts to local kiranas and MSMEs. It also partnered with top banks like SBI and HDFC Bank and small finance banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank for various services.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE