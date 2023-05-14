Meta has fixed a Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests. The social media giant also apologised for the glitch.

The company recently announced an open-source AI model called ImageBind that connects strings of data, including text, audio, visual data, temperature and movement readings.

A Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast, “We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We have stopped this from happening, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Several users reported the bug. Reportedly, The bug resulted due to a recent update to the Facebook app, which mistakenly pushed friend requests when a user visits a profile.

This comes after the platform announced plans to expand ads on its Reels monetisation program to pay creators on Facebook based on the performance of their Reels and not the earnings of ads. Meanwhile, Meta plans to experiment with a performance-based payout model for ‘in-stream’ ads on Facebook with a small group of creators.

