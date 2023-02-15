Meta has announced the rollout of its updated version of the ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ tool.

The tech giant aims to explain to customers how machine learning may have played a role in an ad’s placement based on the user activity both on and off Facebook.

The tool will also include new examples and illustrations to explain how these models connect various topics to show relevant ads.

Meta said in a statement, “Being transparent about how we use machine learning is essential because it ensures that people are aware that this technology is a part of our ads system and that they know the types of information it is using.”

“By stepping up our transparency around how our machine learning models work to deliver ads, we aim to help people feel more secure and increase our accountability,” the company added.

According to Meta, Facebook users will be able to access ads preferenced from additional pages in the ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ tool.

Users can click on the three-dot menu in the right corner of any ad in the Facebook feed and navigate to the tool. Nevertheless, users can always hide all ads from a given advertiser and access ad preferences from the ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ interface.

Meta is rolling out the tweaks globally on Facebook and plans to expand it to Instagram in the future.

