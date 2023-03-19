Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of the company’s Meta Verified on Instagram and Facebook in the US. The subscription service was first launched in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month that adds a blue check mark to Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Meta’s experiment in Australia and New Zealand was successful as it increased visibility and reach. The service is priced at $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 n mobile, TechCrunch reported.

“You can get a badge, proactive impersonation protection and direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg said on Instagram.

Users aged 18 and above will have to join the waitlist to sign up, provide an ID to confirm identity and complete the verification process. Two-factor authentication is also required.

According to TechCrunch report, Meta verified subscribers will not be able to modify their profile name, icon, username and date of birth without completing the verification process again.

Users will have access to exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels, and hundred stars a month on Facebook to support creators.

