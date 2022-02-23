Meta launches Reels globally on Facebook

Meta has expanded the availability of Facebook Reels for iOS and Android to over 150 countries across the globe, it has announced.

With this, creators can now share their Instagram Reels as recommended content on Facebook. The social media major is expanding Reels for Facebook globally with a host of new features. It is introducing various ways to help creators monetise new creation tools, and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels.

“Watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far. We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content,” Meta said in an official release.

“We’re going to continue to focus on short-form video given how important a shift it is as we’re seeing worldwide,” said Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri in a video announcing the feature.

New features

In addition to the features announced last year, creators will now be able to remix Reels, creating their own Reels alongside existing, publicly-shared reel on Facebook.

Reels can now be up to 60 seconds long. Creators will also soon be able to create a reel and choose to “Save As Draft” below the Save button.

In the coming months, the platform is planning to roll out video clipping tools that will make it easier for creators who publish live or long-form, recorded videos to test different formats.

It will also roll out new ways to create and discover reels in new places over the coming weeks, including Users will be able to share public reels to Stories on Facebook and also create reels from existing public stories. They will be able to watch reels directly within the Watch tab. The platform is developing tools to help users create reels in the Watch tab as well.

It is also adding a new Reels label at the top of Feed to help users create and watch reels. In select countries, it is starting to suggest reels that users may like in their Feed from people they do not already follow.

“We’re also exploring ways to make it easier for creators to share Reels to both their Facebook and Instagram audiences, such as crossposting.You can find Facebook Reels in Feed, Groups and Watch. When viewing a reel, you can follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it or share it with friends,” it said.

Monetisation

The platform is also planning to introduce various monetisation options for creators.

It will expand its Reels Play bonus programme to more countries in the coming months. Part of its $1-billion creator investment, the programme pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views of their qualifying reels.

It is also building direct monetisation options for Facebook Reels through ad revenue share and fan support.

“We’re expanding tests of Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico, and to more countries in the coming weeks. We’re starting with two formats: banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a Facebook Reel, and sticker ads: a static image ad that can be placed by a creator anywhere within their reel. These non-interruptive ads enable creators to earn a portion of the ad revenue,” it said.

By mid-March, these tests will expand to creators in nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available.

It is also launching brand suitability controls, including Publisher Lists, Blocklists, Inventory Filters and Delivery Reports for Banner and Sticker Ads in Facebook Reels in every region they are available. Additionally, it has been testing full-screen and immersive ads in between Facebook Reels since October of last year, and will roll them out to more places around the world over the coming months.

“Just like with organic content on Facebook, people can comment, like, view, save, share and skip them,” it said.