Meta will commence another mass round of lay-offs across all platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. According to an internal memo posted to a Meta employee message board on Tuesday evening, viewed by Vox and Bloomberg, the company told employees that the lay-offs will start on Wednesday and will impact a wide range of technical teams, including those working on Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs, and WhatsApp.

The company has announced the opening of its waitlist for Meta Verified in India, a subscription plan for Instagram and Facebook in March 2023.

Vox reported that a Meta spokesperson has confirmed that the memo was sent to employees but declined to comment further. According to a Bloomberg report, the memo circulated to managers indicates that teams will be reorganised and various remaining employees will be reassigned to work under new managers.

Meta will ask employees in North America who can work from home to do so on Wednesday to process the news, the memo said.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in March said the company would restructure and lay-off employees of tech groups in April and business groups in May. The company slashed 13 per cent of its workforce, affecting 11,000 jobs, in November 2022.

This comes after the company launched an AI model which can pick individual objects from within an image with a dataset of image annotations. Meta earlier hinted at several features that deploy the generative AI popularised by ChatGPT.