Meta removed over 27 million content pieces in India on Facebook, Instagram

In March, Meta removed about 24.6 million content pieces from Facebook across 13 policies in India and over 2.7 million pieces of content from Instagram across 12 policies, according to the company’s compliance report. Between March 1 and 31, Meta received 656 reports through Facebook’s Indian grievance mechanism. The company responded to all of them and resolved 556 such reports.

A Mashable report said Meta received 1,150 reports through Instagram’s Indian grievance mechanism and responded to 100 per cent of those reports. The company resolved issues in 556 cases. “We assessed information as per our procedures on the remaining 594 reports that required specialized assessment, and we took action on 20 reports in total,” Meta said in its filing.

Meta removed 14.9 million spam messages, and 2.5 million in violent and graphic content, among other things.

IT rules

Under the IT rules that came into effect in May 2021, digital platforms with over five million users have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. It also includes details of content removed or disabled via proactive monitoring using automated tools, PTI reported.

“To identify and review content against our policies, we employ a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community, and review by our teams,” Meta said.

In February, Meta removed 21.2 million content pieces from Facebook across 13 policies and 2.4 million content pieces from Instagram across 12 policies. Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 18 lakh Indian accounts in March.