After reporting an outage of WhatsApp services a week ago, Instagram is experiencing a global outage, where millions of users report that their accounts have been suspended. The outage started on Monday night, locking users out and telling many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

According to reports, the issue seems to be concentrated among iPhone users, saying their app was recently crashing and unusable ahead of an update earlier this morning.

Instagram comms confirmed,“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

India was also affected, as many Indian users reported that their accounts have been suspended, and some accounts lost followers as well.

A quick look at around 10:15 AM ET showed it appeared to have lost 3 million followers from the 493 million it had just one day ago, and was down by over a million.

This is the second outage reported by Meta within a week.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit