Meta rolls out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls on Messenger

Meta has announced updates to Messenger’s opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats with new features, including group chats and calls, notifications for screenshots of disappearing messages, stickers, GIFs, reactions, etc.

The social media major has announced end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls on Messenger.

It began testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls last year. The feature is now being rolled out to everyone.

It has also introduced screenshot notifications. It had updated the settings for disappearing messages for end-to-end encrypted chats. It is now introducing a new notification that will alert users when it detects that someone has taken a screenshot of a disappearing message.

“We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages,” it said in a blog post.

This is similar to what is offered in Messenger’s vanish mode. The notification will be rolled out over the next few weeks for disappearing messages in end-to-end encrypted chats.

Additionally, GIFs and Stickers are now available in end-to-end encrypted chats apart from message reactions. Users can also double-tap a message to “heart” it.

It is also introducing replies for end-to-end encrypted chats. Users will now reply to specific messages in these chats by either long pressing or swiping to reply.

Users will also be able to see typing indicators in encrypted one on one as well as group chats.

It has also introduced a new ‘message forward’ feature where users can get the option to forward a message by long-pressing on the message.

Once they tap the ‘forward’ button, a share sheet will be displayed to help them share the message with one or many people or groups. Users will also create a new group before forwarding a message.

Users will save a video or image by long-pressing on any media that they receive.

While sending a photo or video from their gallery, they will also have the option to edit before sending. This includes adding stickers, scribbling or adding text, cropping, and audio editing (for videos).

The social media major also makes the verified badge available for end-to-end encrypted chats to help users identify authentic accounts.