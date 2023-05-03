Meta has taken action against 3.84 crore pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook, and 46.1 lakh pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in March. The company also banned over 47 lakh Indian accounts on WhatsApp.

Meta has published the India Monthly Report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 for March 2023.

The report also stated that 16,59,385 accounts were proactively banned on WhatsApp. Meta has responded to all 7,193 reports it received on Facebook during the period. The company acted against 2.6 lakh pieces of content for bullying and harassment

Meanwhile, Meta announced features for users to discover and personalise Facebook Reels recommendations based on what they want to see more of or less. This comes after the platform added new tweaks to its avatars across its platforms..

