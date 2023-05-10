Meta is expanding ads on its Reels monetisation program to pay creators on Facebook based on the performance of their Reels and not the earnings of ads.

Meta said that the payouts will be determined by the number of plays.

“With a performance-based model, creators can focus on the content that’s resonating with their audiences and helping them grow; advertisers get access to more ad inventory to reach more people; and people get a more consistent viewing experience with more relevant ads,” the company added.

Earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced features for users to discover and personalise Facebook Reels recommendations. The company started testing ads on Facebook Reels last year. It will also start testing the program on Instagram in the coming weeks.

The social media giant will automatically add all creators invited to participate in the program to the new payout model. In addition, creators who are already part of the program will be transitioned to the new payout model in the coming weeks.

Eligible creators must complete the onboarded process. Users can check if they have joined the program by visiting the professional dashboard and navigating to Facebook’s monetisation tools section. If invited, users will see “ads on Reels” and they can set up to begin onboarding.

Facebook dashboard

Facebook monetisation tools

“We are still early in our work with Ads on Reels, and we will continue to monitor these tests closely as we work toward the best solution for creators, advertisers and our apps broadly,” Meta added.

The company plans to start testing a performance-based payout model for ‘in-stream’ ads on Facebook with a small group of creators.

Meanwhile, the social media actioned against 3.84 crore pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook, and 46.1 lakh pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in March.

