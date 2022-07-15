Meta to let Facebook users create multiple profiles

Meta is testing a feature to let Facebook users have multiple profiles, say reports. According to a report by The Verge, the users will have the ability to create up to four profiles to an original account.

Reports further say the social media giant lost daily users for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2021. These enhancements signal Meta’s focus to encourage users to stay on the platform.

Users would be able to switch profiles with a few clicks. A Meta spokesperson told The Verge that the test is to help people have more than one profile connected to a Facebook account. The additional profiles do not have to include the real name of the individuals, unlike the main Facebook account.

Facebook already has a feature that lets users share audience-specific posts and images. The ability to create multiple profiles will enable users to maintain separate profiles for a specific group of friends.