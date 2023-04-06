Meta has launched an AI model which can pick individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations. The company recently opened its waitlist for Meta Verified subscriptions in India.

The company said in a blog post that its Segment Anything Model (SAM) could identify items within images and videos and even in cases where it had not encountered those items in its training. Using SAM, objects can be selected by clicking on them or writing text prompts.

Meta has earlier hinted at several features that deploy the generative AI popularised by ChatGPT. In a recent interview, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will incorporate them in bringing creative ads into Meta’s app as a priority this year.

Reuters reported that the company already uses technology similar to SAM internally for activities like tagging photos, moderating prohibited content, and determining which posts to recommend to users of Facebook and Instagram.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said the company has big generative AI plans in its advertising business. “We just created a new team, the generative AI team, a couple of months ago; they are very busy. It is probably the area that I’m spending the most time [in], as well as Mark Zuckerberg and (Chief Product Officer) Chris Cox,” Bosworth said.

