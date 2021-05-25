Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Ministers' tweets too manipulative, Congress to Twitter
People tend to take information put up by a Union Minister at face value
Congress has written to Twitter demanding that tweets by other BJP leaders and Union Ministers should also be tagged as manipulative media, applying the same yardsticks it used towards the tweets on the allegedly forged "toolkit" by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra. The party had filed an FIR against the BJP leaders for forgery of documents.
In a letter to Twitter's Lead for Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety Vijaya Gadde and its Deputy General Counsel and Vice President Jim Baker, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the social media platform should urgently affix the ‘Manipulative Media’ tags to the tweets of Union Ministers in the Narendra Modi Government for spreading false and malicious propaganda.
Surjewala has also attached a list of Twitter handles of various Union Ministers along-with the specific URLs of the Tweets made by them on May 18. He said leaders and Minister's such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and others used their tweets to spread lies and malicious propaganda throughout the country.
"You would appreciate that the forged, fabricated material and the claims made under the malicious #CongressToolkitExposed, by the various ministers above-named, is identical to the material that has already marked as ‘manipulative media’, by Twitter, on various accounts including that of the BJP Spokesperson- Sambit Patra - who is also one of the main accused in FIR No. 215/2021 registered by Chhattisgarh Police at Police Station Civil Lines, Raipur," the letter said.
Surjewala said people tend to believe ‘true’ and take on face value, any information that is put up directly by a Union Minister. "Hence, it becomes all the more imperative to tag, ‘manipulative media’, on all such tweets made by Ministers of the Government of India on the above referred forged toolkit document created by the BJP," he added.
