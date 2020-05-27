Mitron app giving tough time to TikTok month after its launch

Mi 10: Xiaomi enters the big league in style
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Mitron app giving tough time to TikTok month after its launch
Mitron app, an Indian prototype of TikTok, has registered over 50 lakh downloads, becoming one of the most popular brands in the country within a short span of time. The app was released just over a month ago and is now giving a tough competition to TikTok, which is facing a crisis in India after multiple controversies, NDTV reported.
The app has reportedly been developed by IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal. The first glance of the app looks like a clone of TikTok.
Mitron stood at the number seven of Free Apps on the Google Play charts, ahead of Instagram, Helo, and Facebook, as on April 26. It falls behind TikTok (number two) and Aarogya Setu (in the top place). However, on Monday it was at the number two spot as seen in this tweet by Deepak Abbot, a former Senior Vice President of Paytm.
According to the NDTV report, the app gained prominence due to the association of its name with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anti-Chinese sentiments brewing among Indians that has led to fall in the use of TikTok.
Currently, the app has a good 4.7 rating. However, many users have complained about bugs. Users also pointed out that basic features like editing aren't supportive, login options are buggy, and adding audio is limited, as per the NDTV report.
The Mitron app is a free short video and social platform. The creators say that the app is designed for people to “showcase their innovative videos inline” with light humour. “Our mission at Mitron is to create a platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by people across the globe and at the same time create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos,” the description read.
Anyone with an Android phone can download and use the app for free by going to its page on Google Play and downloading the app. The app is free to download and use. The app is not available on iOS at present.
The app has similar user interface as that of TikTok and anyone can watch the video without making an account on the same. However, to upload and like videos, users will need to log in on the app.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
SHARE