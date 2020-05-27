Mitron app giving tough time to TikTok month after its launch

Mitron app, an Indian prototype of TikTok, has registered over 50 lakh downloads, becoming one of the most popular brands in the country within a short span of time. The app was released just over a month ago and is now giving a tough competition to TikTok, which is facing a crisis in India after multiple controversies, NDTV reported.

The app has reportedly been developed by IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal. The first glance of the app looks like a clone of TikTok.

Mitron stood at the number seven of Free Apps on the Google Play charts, ahead of Instagram, Helo, and Facebook, as on April 26. It falls behind TikTok (number two) and Aarogya Setu (in the top place). However, on Monday it was at the number two spot as seen in this tweet by Deepak Abbot, a former Senior Vice President of Paytm.

According to the NDTV report, the app gained prominence due to the association of its name with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anti-Chinese sentiments brewing among Indians that has led to fall in the use of TikTok.

Currently, the app has a good 4.7 rating. However, many users have complained about bugs. Users also pointed out that basic features like editing aren't supportive, login options are buggy, and adding audio is limited, as per the NDTV report.

The Mitron app is a free short video and social platform. The creators say that the app is designed for people to “showcase their innovative videos inline” with light humour. “Our mission at Mitron is to create a platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by people across the globe and at the same time create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos,” the description read.

Anyone with an Android phone can download and use the app for free by going to its page on Google Play and downloading the app. The app is free to download and use. The app is not available on iOS at present.

The app has similar user interface as that of TikTok and anyone can watch the video without making an account on the same. However, to upload and like videos, users will need to log in on the app.