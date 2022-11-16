Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk said in a tweet.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", Musk said.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44-billion deal.

On November 1, Musk had said the site will charge $8 (approximatly ₹660) per month to verify users’ accounts.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted in reference to the platform’s famous blue checkmark, saying the new plan would upend the “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream for the site.

Musk also tweeted that the price would be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

