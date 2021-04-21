Netflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Netflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom
Netflix Inc said slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter, sending shares of the world's largest streaming service down 11 per cent on Tuesday.
Roughly 3.98 million people signed up for Netflix from January through March, below the 6.25 million average projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Netflix estimated it will add just 1 million new streaming customers in the second quarter. Analysts had expected aforecast of nearly 4.8 million.
Shares of Netflix sunk 11 per cent in after-hours trading to $489.28, wiping $25 billion off the company's market capitalisation. Its stock has risen 27 per cent over the past 12 months compared with a 63 per cent increase in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.
Netflix said it did not believe competition changed materially in the quarter or impacted its new sign-ups "as theover-forecast was across all of our regions."
The company projected membership growth would accelerate in the second half of the year when it releases new seasons of "You," "Money Heist," and "The Witcher" and action movie "RedNotice," among other titles.
A year ago, Netflix added a record 15.8 million customers as the pandemic forced people around the world to stay home. The company said on Tuesday the pandemic hindered filming new shows.
"These dynamics are also contributing to a lighter content slate in the first half of 2021, and hence, we believe slower membership growth," the company said in its quarterly letter toshareholders.
Analysts project people will spend less time streaming fromtheir living rooms as COVID-19 vaccinations spread and morepeople emerge from their homes.
Rival media companies have declared streaming their priorityand are spending billions to compete with Netflix. Walt DisneyCo's Disney+ crossed 100 million subscribers in March.Netflix's total streaming customers stood at 207.6 million atthe end of March.
Netflix's share of new U.S. subscribers fell to 8.5% duringthe quarter, down from 16.2% the same period a year ago,according to Kantar Media.
During the quarter, Netflix lost one of its most popular titles when workplace comedy "The Office" moved to Comcast Corp streaming service Peacock.
Netflix also raised its monthly rates in Britain, Germany, Argentina and Japan during the quarter.
New customers totaled 1.8 million in Europe, 1.36 million in Asia and 360,000 in Latin America.
"What wasn't expected was the strength of the slowdown ininternational markets, where competition is significantlylower," said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom.
Excluding items, the company earned $3.75 per share in thefirst quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.97 per share.
Revenue rose to $7.16 billion from $5.77 billion during thequarter, edging past estimates of $7.13 billion.
Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $3.75 per share, from$709 million, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.
