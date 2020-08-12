New Twitter feature: Users can now limit replies to tweets

Twitter is rolling out a feature that lets users limit their conversations by controlling who can reply to a particular tweet.

“Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations,” Twitter’s director of product management, Suzanne Xie wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The micro-blogging platform had rolled out the feature for testing to select users in May. It had announced that it will let users limit the number of replies they receive for their Tweets before sending them out, controlling who can converse on their posts.

The new feature is part of the social media platform’s ‘Conversation Dynamics’ feature set.

The feature provides three different options to users in terms of who can reply to their posts- ‘Everyone,’ ‘People you follow,’ and ‘Only people you have mentioned.’

“Tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets,” Xie explained in the post.

The feature has received a positive response and has been used by users to block out noise and limit unwarranted replies on its platform.

“Since we started testing this in May, people have used it to host interviews and panels, share what’s on their mind, and make announcements,” wrote Xie. It has also helped people carry out discussion on sensitive issues on the platform. “Some people use these settings to have more sensitive conversations about politics and social issues,” Xie said.

“People are sharing more of their thoughts – Tweets using these settings about topics like Black Lives Matter and Covid-19 are on average longer than those that don’t use these settings,” she added.

Twitter is also working on a new label “to make it more obvious when these conversation settings are used.”