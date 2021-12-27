Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
New WhatsApp feature to enable users to search businesses nearby: Report
Will be helpful for users to search for hotels, groceries, apparel and clothing, among others
Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature which enables users to search about businesses nearby, a report by, WhatsApp tracker WABetainfo said.
The feature has been released to some in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and this feature will be enabled to many in near future, the WABetainfo noted. The feature will be helpful for users to search for hotels, groceries, apparel and clothing, among others.
By clicking upon the search button in WhatsApp, appearing on the top right corner (a magnifying glass), there will be a new section called ‘Business nearby’. When you select the category, the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice, the WABetainfo report added.
How does the feature look
According to the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, when a user clicks on the search button, the photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio and documents will be visible under the search category. But with this update, there’s one new section below the search category called ‘Business Nearby’, which will be visible to the users.
The new feature will be available for both iOS and Android, the report added. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new interface for voice calls, according to WABetainfo.
