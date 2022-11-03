A few days after Elon Musk won his $44 billion Twitter deal and dissolved the entire Board of Directors, he announced a charge of $8 for blue ticks on every Twitter account.
The tweet over the $8 charge faced online rage from prominent faces. Among them was Dilip Asbe, Managing Director of the National Payment of Corporation (NPCI). He recently replied to Musk’s tweet saying UPI autopay is ready to take care of monthly payments of Indian Twitter users. He also mentioned Twitter on his tweet.
Musk explained the reason for the charge for blue ticks. He said the amount gained from blue tick charges would give Twitter a revenue stream so they can reward content creators.
Musk also said the paywall could be bypassed for publishers who are willing to work with Twitter.