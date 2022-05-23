Now, download Digilocker documents via MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

The government has enabled access to Digilocker services through the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp, in order to make its services more accessible and transparent, a tweet by the Press Information Bureau said.

The services include creating and authenticating a Digilocker account and downloading documents, including PAN card, driving licence, and vehicle registration certificate.

Citizens can now access @digilocker_ind services on the @mygovindia Helpdesk on @WhatsApp



WhatsApp users can use chatbot by simply sending 'Namaste or Hi or Digilocker' to WhatsApp number +91 9013151515



Details: https://t.co/rAnZ81J631 — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 23, 2022

“MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services at the fingertips of citizens,” PIB said in its statement. The helpdesk, earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk, was launched in March 2020 to provide Covid-related information, download vaccine certificates and make vaccine appointment bookings. According to the release, 80 million individuals have reached out to the helpdesk, and over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded.

“With new additions like Digilocker, the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive,” the release said.

How to use the service

According to the PIB release, users can access the chatbot by sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

The service will allow users to download the following documents on WhatsApp:

PAN card Driving Licence CBSE Class X Passing Certificate Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler Class X Marksheet Class XII Marksheet Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non-Life available on digilocker)

Digilocker has over a hundred million registered users and has issued more than five billion documents. The service on WhatsApp is expected to digitally empower individuals by providing access to authentic documents and information on their phones.