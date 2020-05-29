Now, schedule your tweets on Twitter’s web app

Twitter users will now be able to schedule their tweets to be sent at a later time on its web app, the social media platform said on Thursday.

“Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://twitter.com you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send it at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer!” the platform tweeted from its Twitter support account.

According to the video shared by the micro-blogging platform, users will be able to schedule their tweets for a later time by clicking on a calendar icon in the compose tweet tab.

Twitter has been experimenting with the feature since November. Earlier this month, users were able to see the feature on their desktop app and had tweeted about the same.

Previously, users would require to schedule their tweets through Twitter’s Tweetdeck if they wished to send it at a later time or through third-party tools such as HootSuite or Buffer.

Save tweets as drafts

Users will also be able to save their tweets as drafts, to be sent at a later time from its web app. The tweets would be saved as a list of draft tweets under “unsent tweets.”

Users will also be able to sync their unsent tweets, but only on the web app. Tweets saved as a draft on the social media platform’s mobile app will not sync when a user accesses their account on the web app.

On the web app, users would be able to schedule these tweets to be posted at a specific time using the calendar icon on the new schedule tweet feature.