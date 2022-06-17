Now, users can mute or message specific people on WhatsApp group calls 

Mumbai, June 17 WhatsApp is adding new features to group calls, including the ability to mute or message specific people.

Previously, users could not mute other users on WhatsApp group calls. The Meta-owned messaging platform is also adding an indicator for users to see when more people join a group call.

☎️ We've added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can:



🔇 Mute others

✉️ Message specific people

🙋 See a banner when someone joins offscreen — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2022

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

WhatsApp had recently also enabled the ability for users to create or join groups with a total of up to 512 participants.

It is also working on a new feature for a future update, to help manage group requests through a group membership approval option, as per reports.

The platform is developing a feature to help group admins manage their groups better, a WABetaInfo report said.

When group admins enable the feature, they will need to manually approve all users who wish to join the group by using a group invite link and this event will be displayed in the group chat, as per the report.

Group admins can manage all incoming requests for users wanting to join the group from a new section within the group info. They will be required to toggle this feature within group settings in order to enable group requests approval.

The group membership approval system is under development for a future update.