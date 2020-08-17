Our platform prohibits hate speech: Facebook

Facebook, that is at the centre of a political slugfest over allegations of supporting India’s ruling dispensation, on Monday said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

However, the social media giant also acknowledged that “there is more to do”. The comments came as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress traded barbs over Facebook’s alleged bias.

While the BJP accused the social media giant of censoring nationalist voices, opposition Congress seized on a Wall Street Journal report that alleged that Facebook’s content policies favour the ruling party.